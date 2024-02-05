Olympic star Hannah Mills to lead British team in Puig Women’s America’s Cup

LONDON (AP) — Hannah Mills will lead the British team in the inaugural Puig Women’s America’s Cup in October in Barcelona. She is the most-decorated female sailor in Olympic history. Mills will helm the British boat and be reunited with Saskia Clark eight years after they won a gold medal together in the 470 class in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. They also won a silver medal in the 2012 London Games. The Women’s America’s Cup and Youth America’s Cup will take place alongside the 37th America’s Cup.

