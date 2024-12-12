Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova has a setback in return from knee surgery

Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova has had a setback in her planned return from surgery to her right knee. Vlhova is Mikaela Shiffrin’s biggest rival. Vlhova had her ACL and meniscus operated on in January after crashing at her home race in Slovakia. Vlhova’s team says “Petra is still experiencing discomfort in her knee, which is incompatible with full skiing load” adding that “comprehensive examinations revealed cartilage damage, which requires further specialized care.” It’s unclear if Vlhova will return in time for the world championships in February. Shiffrin is also currently out injured.

