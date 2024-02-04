Olympic slalom champion Clement Noel leads World Cup ski race in his native France after 1st run

CHAMONIX, France (AP) — Olympic champion Clement Noel leads a men’s World Cup slalom after the opening run as the Frenchman seeks his first win in more than a year. Noel posted the fastest times in the last two sections of the Verte course to beat Timon Haugan of Norway by 0.23 seconds. Manuel Feller was 0.40 behind in third. The Austrian triumphed in three of the previous six slaloms to lead the discipline standings. The slalom in Chamonix was the only World Cup ski race this weekend. Two men’s downhills in Chamonix and women’s speed races in Garmisch-Partenkirchen were canceled amid poor snow conditions.

