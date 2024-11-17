Olympic ski champion Noel wins season’s 1st World Cup slalom; Hirscher fails to qualify for 2nd run

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Olympic champion Clement Noel has dominated the first men’s World Cup slalom of the season for his first victory in 22 months. The Frenchman protected his opening-run lead to beat Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway by 0.80 seconds. Swiss allrounder Loic Meillard placed third. Lucas Pinheiro Braathen came fourth having missed by one tenth what would have been the first ever World Cup podium result in Alpine skiing for Brazil. Record eight-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher failed to qualify for the second run in his first slalom since coming out of retirement after five years.

