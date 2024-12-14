Olympic ski champion Marco Odermatt leads World Cup GS in French Alps after 1st run

VAL d’ISERE, France (AP) — Olympic champion Marco Odermatt has posted the fastest time in the opening run of a men’s World Cup giant slalom in a quest for his first points in the discipline this season. Odermatt started conservatively but had a more free-flowing final part of his run down the challenging Face de Bellevarde course to lead Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway by 0.15 seconds. Odermatt’s Swiss teammate Loic Meillard was 0.32 behind in third. All other racers had to make up more than half a second on Odermatt in the final run later Saturday.

