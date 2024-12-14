Olympic ski champ Odermatt wins weather-affected GS, ties US racer Ligety for 24 career wins

VAL d’ISERE, France (AP) — Olympic champion Marco Odermatt has won a weather-affected men’s World Cup giant slalom to earn his first points in the discipline this season. Tough conditions with dense snowfall and flat light on the challenging Face de Bellevarde course worsened near the end of the race. Odermatt lost more than three seconds on the fastest racer in the final run but the Swiss standout managed to just hold on to his first-run advantage and won the race by a small margin. Odermatt matched the career tally of Ted Ligety. The American GS specialist won 24 World Cup races in the discipline between 2006 and 2015.

