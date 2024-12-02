Olympic skater Tina Noyes, ice dancer Renee Roca among latest US Figure Skating Hall of Fame class

Two-time Olympic skater and longtime coach Tina Noyes, ice dancer and choreographer Renee Roca, trailblazer Atoy Wilson and judge Robert Horen have been elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame. The organization announced the class Monday. It will be inducted on Jan. 25 at the U.S. championships in Wichita, Kansas. Noyes was one of the leading skaters of the 1960s. Roca was a three-time U.S. ice dance champion. Horan has been a judge, technical controller and referee for the International Skating Union for more than 25 years. Wilson was the first Black athlete to compete at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in 1965.

