Olympic organizers to release tens of thousands of new tickets for the Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — Olympic organizers will release tens of thousands of extra tickets for the Paris Games on Thursday, when they will also unveil their medal designs. Organizers said the sale will start at 10 a.m. local time on the official ticketing website, with seats available for all sports. Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis, without a lottery. Organizers said that 95% of these new tickets on sale will be for events in the Ile-de-France region around Paris, and 45% of the released seats will be offered for less than €100 ($108). The 2024 Paris Games run from July 26-Aug. 11.

