Olympic member Pau Gasol details risks to IOC, sports officials from FBI interest in doping case

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
Pau Gasol arrives in Paris, France, before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Natacha Pisarenko]

PARIS (AP) — The FBI’s international reach to detain sports officials has Olympic leaders concerned about the U.S. organization’s investigation into how a Chinese swimmers doping case was handled. International Olympic Committee member and former NBA great Pau Gasol addressed the case Friday. Gasol says a federal anti-doping law “jeopardizes the safety of officials and people in the Olympic movement.” The FBI served an American swimming official with a witness subpoena weeks before the Paris Olympics. The IOC then pressured Utah public officials in Paris before awarding Salt Lake City the 2034 Winter Games. Gasol says the IOC “cannot ignore” risks around the investigation.

