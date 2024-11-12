Olympic medalist withdraws from French boxing elections citing racist and sexist attacks

PARIS (AP) — Sarah Ourahmoune, a silver medalist at the 2016 Olympic Games, has withdrawn her bid to become president of the French boxing federation. She says she has been the target of vicious racist and sexist attacks. In an open letter published this week, Ourahmoune says she’s been on the receiving end of insults that went beyond anything she could have imagined in the buildup to next month’s election. Ourahmoune has been campaigning in a joint bid with current president Dominique Nato. Another female boxer, the 2016 Olympic lightweight champion Estelle Mossely, is also a candidate.

