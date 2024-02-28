Olympic medalist JJ Fetter calls for sailing officials’ resignations in lawsuit dispute

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two-time Olympic medalist JJ Fetter is calling for the resignations of U.S. Sailing’s CEO, president and any other board member who supports a federal lawsuit against a sailing foundation and three of its principals, including former Olympic team boss Paul Cayard. Fetter’s letter was sent to U.S. Sailing President Richard Jepsen and the board of directors and offers the most pointed criticism yet of the governing body’s lawsuit against the America One Foundation. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Rhode Island just before the recent Olympic trials.

