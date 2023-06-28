Olympic leaders in Brisbane promote policies to keep 2032 Games safe from financial wrongdoing

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic organizers from Australia say they have safeguards in place to stop the 2032 Brisbane Games ever joining Paris, Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro under investigation for financial wrongdoing. One week ago Paris authorities raided offices and homes linked to organizing the 2024 Olympics. On Wednesday Brisbane officials were at the IOC in Switzerland for a first detailed progress meeting on their own project. Brisbane organizers’ leader Andrew Liveris says it will be “standing tall in the highest standards.” He points to “a robust fraud and code of conduct policy” to avert financial problems.

