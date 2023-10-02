Olympic leader Bach explains policy on helping Russians compete to Ukrainians at world athlete event

GENEVA (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach has compared the plight of Ukrainian athletes with those in Yemen, another war-ravaged country. Speaking to Olympic athlete groups on Monday, Bach explained the IOC’s policy on helping Russians compete with neutral status before the 2024 Paris Games. The International Olympic Committee invited a global selection of athlete representatives to a two-day meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland. Ukrainian judoka Georgii Zantaraia told Bach his country didn’t understand why neutral status is being offered to Russian athletes. Bach replied there are 28 wars ongoing in the world and IOC action against Russia was unprecedented.

