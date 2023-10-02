Olympic leader Bach explains policy on helping Russians compete to Ukrainians at world athlete event

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
A woman reacts during the All-National minute of silence in commemoration of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the country's war against Russia on Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Ukraine commemorates veterans and fallen soldiers on Sunday. The date of the annual Day of the Defenders was moved from 14th October as part of the reforms of the church calendar introduced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyiv]

GENEVA (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach has compared the plight of Ukrainian athletes with those in Yemen, another war-ravaged country. Speaking to Olympic athlete groups on Monday, Bach explained the IOC’s policy on helping Russians compete with neutral status before the 2024 Paris Games. The International Olympic Committee invited a global selection of athlete representatives to a two-day meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland. Ukrainian judoka Georgii Zantaraia told Bach his country didn’t understand why neutral status is being offered to Russian athletes. Bach replied there are 28 wars ongoing in the world and IOC action against Russia was unprecedented.

