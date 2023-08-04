Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee began pointing to 2024 long ago. It could be a difficult road.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee is tempering her expectations as begins her quest for the 2024 Games in Paris. Lee is scheduled to compete in the U.S. Classic in her first elite competition since the Tokyo Olympics two years ago. Lee enrolled at Auburn shortly after her victory in Japan. Her sophomore season with the Tigers, however, ended early due to a kidney-related health issue that has slowed her training. Lee says her short-term focus is refining her skills, with the hope that her strength and stamina will return in time for her to make it to Paris.

