SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Allisha Gray is glad to be back playing 3×3 with an eye towards being a member of the team at the Paris Olympics this summer. She’s the only player returning from the foursome that took home the gold at the Tokyo Games three years ago. That was the inaugural appearance of the sport at the Olympics. Gray was one of eight players selected from the 15-person training camp over the weekend to participate in a 3×3 tournament in Springfield, Massachusetts at The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. She’s on a team with Dearica Hamby, Cameron Brink and Linnae Harper. The other U.S. team in the tournament features Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard, Lexie Hull and Hailey Van Lith.

