Olympic favorite Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in crash during race in Belgium

Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert, the reigning Olympic silver medalist and a podium favorite for the upcoming Paris Games, crashed during the Dwars door Vlaanderen race Wednesday and fractured his collarbone along with several ribs. His team, Visma-Lease a Bike, said that van Aert would miss the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and the Amstel Gold Race. It is unknown whether the 10-time stage winner at the Tour de France would be able to compete at the Giro d’Italia in May. Van Aert won a sprint for the silver medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Van Aert’s teammate, Matteo Jorgenson of the U.S., went on to win Dwars door Vlaanderen with a solo attack from a breakaway.

