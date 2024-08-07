Olympic doubles bronze medalists Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul win singles matches in Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Olympic doubles bronze medalists Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul won their opening singles matches Wednesday in the National Bank Open. The ninth-seeded Fritz beat Mariano Navone of Argentina 6-4, 6-1 and the 10th-seeded Paul topped Luciano Darderi of Italy 6-4, 7-6 (2). Fellow Americans Ben Shelton and Brandon Nakashima also advanced, with qualifier Nakashima set to face Paul in the second round. Shelton, seeded 11th, edged Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, and Nakashima beat Canadian wild-card Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 7-5. American Sebastian Korda, coming off his second ATP Tour title Sunday night in Washington, faced Canadian Vasek Pospisil in a night match.

