Olympic court in Paris to judge Israeli soccer player Revivo’s ban appeal hours before first game

By The Associated Press
FILE - Israel's Roy Revivo receives a red card by referee Anthony Taylor during the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Israel and Iceland, at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, March 21, 2024. The Olympic debut of Israel soccer player Roy Revivo on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 is on doubt until a sports court hearing in Paris hours before the game against Mali decides if he is banned. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Vojinovic]

PARIS (AP) — Israeli soccer player Roy Revivo will have his appeal against a two-game ban heard by a sports court just hours before his team’s opening game against Mali at the Paris Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday its panel of three judges will give an urgent verdict on Wednesday morning in Revivo’s appeal against FIFA. Israel plays Mali in a 9 p.m. kickoff in Paris at the Parc des Princes stadium. Revivo was sent off when Israel played a European Championship qualifying playoff game against Iceland in March. FIFA ruled Revivo must serve his ban in the Olympics.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.