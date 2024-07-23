Olympic court in Paris to judge Israeli soccer player Revivo’s ban appeal hours before first game

PARIS (AP) — Israeli soccer player Roy Revivo will have his appeal against a two-game ban heard by a sports court just hours before his team’s opening game against Mali at the Paris Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday its panel of three judges will give an urgent verdict on Wednesday morning in Revivo’s appeal against FIFA. Israel plays Mali in a 9 p.m. kickoff in Paris at the Parc des Princes stadium. Revivo was sent off when Israel played a European Championship qualifying playoff game against Iceland in March. FIFA ruled Revivo must serve his ban in the Olympics.

