Olympic champs Kipyegon and Wanyonyi win their Diamond League Final races

BRUSSELS (AP) — Olympic middle-distance champions Faith Kipyegon and Emmanuel Wanyonyi won their races in the Diamond League Final on Saturday on a good night for Kenya.Kipyegon, unbeaten in the women’s 1,500 meters for more than three years, timed 3:54.75, snipping 0.58 off the 21-year-old Memorial Van Damme meet record. The top four in the men’s 800 all finished within a second of each other. Wanyonyi came from behind just before the finish to beat Olympic bronze medallist Djamel Sedjati. Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet of Kenya won the women’s 5,000 in 14:09.82, more than nine seconds faster than the meet record. Kenya’s Faith Cherotich earned her biggest win when she headed off the last two Olympic champions Winfred Yavi and Penruth Chemutai in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.