Olympic champions Evenepoel and Brown win the men’s and women’s time trial at cycling worlds

ZURICH (AP) — Olympic champions Remco Evenepoel and Grace Brown won the men’s and women’s time trial at the cycling world championships in Switzerland. While the 32-year-old Australian Brown won it for the first time after finishing runner-up in the past two years, Evenepoel successfully defended his title. The 24-year-old Belgian remains on course for a double-double heading into next Sunday’s road race, having also won it at the Paris Games. Evenepoel was six seconds ahead of Italian Filippo Ganna and 54 clear of Italian Edoardo Affini. Earlier Brown finished 17 seconds ahead of Dutchwoman Demi Vollering and 56 ahead of defending champion Chloe Dygert of the United States.

