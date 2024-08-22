Olympic champion Wanyonyi runs 4th fastest 800 meters all-time in first major meet after Paris Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi has run the fourth-fastest 800 meters time in history at the first major track meet after the Paris Games. Wanyonyi clocked 1 minute, 41.11 seconds to tie Wilson Kipketer’s mark in 1997 that was a world record then. Only Wanyonyi’s fellow Kenyan David Rudisha has run the 800 faster. Wanyonyi’s time Thursday in Lausanne, Switzerland, was 0.08 faster than his winning time in Paris two weeks ago. Marco Arop was again runner-up. In the men’s 1,500 Jakob Ingebrigtsen regained his authority after a shocking fourth place in Paris. He beat Olympic champion Cole Hocker by more than two seconds.

