Olympic champion track cyclist Katie Archibald to miss Paris Games after freak accident

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion track cyclist Katie Archibald will miss the Paris Games after breaking two leg bones in a freak accident. The 30-year-old Archibald fractured her tibia and fibula and dislocated an ankle when she tripped over a garden step. She also sustained substantial ligament damage during the incident on Tuesday and has since undergone surgery. She says on social media on Thursday she had surgery the day before “to pin the bones back together and reattach the ligaments.” Archibald won gold with Britain in team pursuit in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and won another gold five years later in the Madison alongside Laura Kenny in Tokyo.

