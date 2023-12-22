Olympic champion Noel leads night slalom in Italy after first run

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Clement Noel leads a men’s World Cup night slalom after the first run in Italy. The Frenchman is aiming for only his second victory since winning Olympic gold in February 2022. Noel put down a consistent run on the Canalone Miramonti course without clocking the fastest time in any of the four sections. He built a lead of 0.37 seconds over Swiss skier Loic Meillard and Norway’s Timon Haugan. Bulgarian skier Albert Popov is fourth. Noel’s 10th and last career victory came 11 months ago. The Frenchman started this season 12th in the only previous slalom.

