Olympic champion Noel dominates 1st run of World Cup slalom as many skiers fail to finish

GURGL, Austria (AP) — Olympic champion Clement Noel has dominated the opening run of a men’s World Cup slalom and positioned himself for what would be his second win in two weeks. The Frenchman had a flawless run down the Kirchenkar course to build a big lead of more than eight-tenths as many racers struggled on the icy steep. Norwegian skier Atle Lie McGrath trailed by 0.88 seconds and Noel’s French teammate Steven Amiez was 0.94 behind. Slalom World Cup champion Manuel Feller as well as Lucas Pinheiro Braathen and Marcel Hirscher all straddled a gate and didn’t finish their runs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.