Olympic champion Hector beats Shiffrin in eventful GS in Slovakia. Vlhova crashes in her home race

JASNA, Slovakia (AP) — Olympic champion Sara Hector dominated both runs and beat Mikaela Shiffrin in an eventful women’s World Cup giant slalom. New Zealand’s Alice Robinson trailed by 2.71 seconds third. The race was overshadowed by a nasty crash from home crowd favorite Petra Vlhova. Vlhova fell and slid into the safety netting early in her first run and was taken off the hill on a sled with an apparent knee injury. The slippery ice surface in combination with an unusually turning set of the gates caused problems for many racers in the first run.

