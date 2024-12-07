Olympic champion cyclist Marchant taken to hospital after collision on track

LONDON (AP) — Olympic and world champion cyclist Katy Marchant has been taken to a London hospital after crashing at the Track Champions League. Spectators were also injured after Britain’s Marchant collided with Germany’s Alessa-Catriona Propster in the first round of the keirin on Saturday. Both riders catapulted into the audience at the top of the banking. The International Cycling Union says two rider and four spectators received medical treatment. The event was suspended.

