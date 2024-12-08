Olympic champion cyclist Katy Marchant recovering after breaking bones in arm in crash at track meet

LONDON (AP) — British Cycling says Olympic and world champion cyclist Katy Marchant sustained broken bones in her right arm and dislocated fingers in a crash involving another competitor and some spectators at the Track Champions League in London. British Cycling says Marchant is “in good spirits and is receiving excellent care from her medical team.” Marchant collided with Germany’s Alessa-Catriona Propster in the first round of the keirin on Saturday and both riders catapulted into the audience at the top of the banking, injuring four spectators. British Cycling says Propster and the spectators left the Lee Valley VeloPark themselves after receiving medical treatment. Only Marchant needed to go to the hospital.

