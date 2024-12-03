Olympic champion cyclist Evenepoel sustains fractures and a dislocated collarbone in training crash

HERENTALS, Belgium (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel sustained multiple fractures, a dislocated collarbone and lung contusions when he crashed into a vehicle while training in Belgium. His Soudal Quick-Step team says the 24-year-old Evenepoel broke his right shoulder blade, right hand and a rib. He was scheduled for surgery late Tuesday after further examinations revealed “contusions on both lungs and a luxation of the clavicle.” The team says “the clavicle will be operated on this evening, which if successful, should allow Remco to leave hospital tomorrow.” Belgian media reported Evenepoel was unable to avoid the door of a post office vehicle when it was swung open.

