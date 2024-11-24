Olympic champion Clement Noel wins World Cup slalom for his 2nd victory in two weeks

GURGL, Austria (AP) — Olympic champion Clement Noel has held on to his commanding first-run lead to take a men’s World Cup slalom for his second win in two weeks. The Frenchman lost time in the final run but still finished 0.43 seconds ahead of Kristoffer Jakobsen of Sweden. Atle Lie McGrath of Norway finished 0.44 behind in third. Noel also won the season-opening slalom in Finland a week ago for his first World Cup victory in 22 months. Slalom World Cup champion Manuel Feller as well as Lucas Pinheiro Braathen and Marcel Hirscher all straddled a gate and didn’t finish their first runs.

