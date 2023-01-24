Olympic champion Clément Noël wins night slalom in Austria

SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — French skier Clément Noël has won a night slalom for his first World Cup victory since winning Olympic gold last February. Noël stood only seventh after the opening run but used a strong second to take the lead. He then saw how the top six struggled on the many rolls on the Planai course and failed to beat his time. Noël said it “feels amazing” and called it “a perfect race.” It was the 10th career win for Noël. Ramon Zenhäusern climbed from fifth to second. Lucas Braathen came 0.38 back in third. First-run leader Henrik Kristoffersen dropped to 11th.

