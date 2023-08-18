Olympic champ Tori Bowie’s mental health struggles were no secret inside track’s tight-knit family

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie’s autopsy included an easy-to-overlook notation beneath the heading “Medical History:” Bipolar disorder. In track circles, the champion sprinter’s mental health struggles were more than an afterthought. They were a stark reality that came to light during training over the years. They also revealed themselves in the Florida neighborhood where police found her body days after the 32-year-old, who was eight months pregnant, died due to what the coroner said were childbirth complications. People who knew the sprinter told The Associated Press they believe mental health played a role in how she handled what became an increasingly difficult pregnancy, and one she dealt with without much assistance from friends, family or medical professionals.

