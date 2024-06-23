Olympic champ Tom Pidcock romps to mountain bike World Cup win ahead of Tour de France

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic champion Tom Pidcock rode away from Mathias Fluckiger to win the mountain bike World Cup race at Crans-Montana in a strong performance ahead of his turn with Ineos Grenadiers in the Tour de France. He will be back on the road bike this coming Saturday for the start of the Tour in Florence, Italy. Luca Braidot outsprinted World Cup overall leader Nino Schurter in the mud for the bronze medal. Loana Lecomte of France won the women’s World Cup race. Alessandra Keller of Switzerland was 46 seconds back in second place and Puck Pieterse of the Netherlands took bronze.

