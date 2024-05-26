Olympic champ Pidcock, Ferrand-Prevot win mountain bike World Cup races in Czech Republic

NOVE MESTO, Czech Republic (AP) — Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock won the World Cup event in the Czech Republic for the fourth straight year on Sunday, attacking solo on the fourth lap of the race to finish well ahead of Nino Schurter and Marcel Guerrini. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France won the women’s race over the course in Nove Mesto by more than a minute over Haley Batten of the U.S., and Alessandra Keller of was another 29 seconds back in third place for Switzerland.

