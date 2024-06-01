Olympic champ McLaughlin-Levrone runs 52.7 in first return to 400 hurdles in nearly two years

ATLANTA (AP) — Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won her first 400-meter hurdles race in nearly two years, finishing in 52.70 seconds to post the best time of 2024. The 24-year-old world-record holder came to the Edwin Moses Legends Meet hoping simply to run a time of 54.85 seconds or better, the mark needed to be eligible for the Paris Games this summer. After her race Friday, she said she was pleased with her time given that it was her first hurdles race in nearly two years. Her world record stands at 50.68 seconds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.