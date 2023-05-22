Olympic beach volleyball champion April Ross expecting a baby

Reigning Olympic beach volleyball champion April Ross is pregnant. The gold, silver and bronze medalist announced on Instagram that she is expecting a baby in October. She is married to Arizona State beach volleyball coach Brad Keenan. Ross posted pictures of herself with Keenan holding a strip of ultrasound images. She said: “Been working on this project for a little while now.” Ross won the gold medal in Tokyo with Alix Klineman, who is also expecting a baby. Ross won a silver medal in London and bronze in Rio de Janeiro. She has been coaching and has not played in about a year.

