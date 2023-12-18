Olympic and world champion Odermatt establishes big lead in 1st run of Alta Badia giant slalom

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt established a big lead in the opening run of the Alta Badia giant slalom as the Olympic and world champion looks to duplicate his win from a day earlier on the same course. Odermatt took advantage of the first starting position to produce a powerful but clean run down the steep and icy Gran Risa course. Odermatt leads Filip Zubcic by 0.87 seconds and Marco Schwarz by 0.95. Zan Kranjec was the only other skier within a second of Odermatt’s time. Alexis Pinturault was a massive 1.49 back in fifth.

