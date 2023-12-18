Olympic and world champion Marco Odermatt wins back-to-back giant slaloms in Alta Badia

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Marco Odermatt won the Alta Badia giant slalom for the second time in two days and extended his winning streak in the discipline to six races. Odermatt established a big lead in the opening run down the steep and icy Gran Risa course. Then he added to his advantage in the second run to finish a massive 1.05 seconds ahead of Marco Schwarz and 1.22 ahead of Zan Kranjec. It was Odermatt’s fourth victory in Alta Badia. Marcel Hirscher holds the record of six victories after winning consecutively from 2013-18. It was Odermatt’s 27th win overall on the World Cup circuit. Alberto Tomba also won four times on the Gran Risa.

