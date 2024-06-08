Olympic 100-meter champ Marcell Jacobs defends his European title but still can’t crack 10 seconds

ROME (AP) — The Paris Olympics are less than 50 days away and defending 100-meter champion Marcell Jacobs still hasn’t dipped under the 10-second mark in nearly two years. Jacobs clocked a season-best 10.02 to win on his home track and defend his European Championship title in Rome on Saturday. The Texas-born Italian looked smoother in his semifinal heat when he ran 10.05 despite easing through the finish. Jacobs led an Italian 1-2 with Chituru Ali taking silver in a personal-best 10.05. Romell Glave of Britain claiming bronze in 10.06. Jacobs last ran under 10 seconds in August 2022 when he won in 9.95 at the previous Euros in Munich.

