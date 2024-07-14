Olympians heading to Paris Games often wonder what it would be like to compete in a different sport

Turns out Olympians and Paralympians are just like us: They watch the Summer Games or Winter Games on TV and think about which sports they would love to try. There’s a field hockey player who would love to play tennis — more specifically, doubles with Coco Gauff. A sailor who could see herself hurtling down an icy mountain on a pair of skis. A water polo center who appreciates the purity of running, where nothing matters more than the numbers that flash up on the trackside clock. The difference, of course, is that the folks heading to Paris in July and August , already have a sport — and already are quite good at it.

