Olympian Boitano builds community through food

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brian Boitano is an Olympic gold medalist, a two-time world champion and the winner of four national titles. He also has a flair for food and bringing people together. Among his long list of lofty achievements, Boitano makes a mean cocktail, too. He credits the same attention to detail that made him an elite skater with helping him thrive in his culinary ventures. Boitano’s Lounge opened in 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the Hall of Fame skater brought the experience to the SAP Center for a special activation during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

