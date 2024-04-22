Olympiakos wins first European title for Greek clubs in UEFA Youth League final

By The Associated Press
Olympiacos' Theofanis Bakoulas, right, scores during the Youth League Final against AC Milan at the Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, Switzerland, Monday, April 22, 2024. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Salvatore Di Nolfi]

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — A three-goal spree in six second-half minutes lifted Olympiakos to a European title after beating AC Milan 3-0 in the UEFA Youth League final. It was a first title for a Greek club in any UEFA club competition and the senior Olympiakos team can make it two in the Europa Conference League next month. Olympiakos plays Aston Villa in the semifinals. Victory for Olympiakos on Monday was a triumph for owner Evangelos Marinakis amid turmoil for his relegation-threatened club in England. Nottingham Forest has challenged the integrity of the video review official in a Premier League loss at Everton.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.