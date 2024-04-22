Olympiakos wins first European title for Greek clubs in UEFA Youth League final

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — A three-goal spree in six second-half minutes lifted Olympiakos to a European title after beating AC Milan 3-0 in the UEFA Youth League final. It was a first title for a Greek club in any UEFA club competition and the senior Olympiakos team can make it two in the Europa Conference League next month. Olympiakos plays Aston Villa in the semifinals. Victory for Olympiakos on Monday was a triumph for owner Evangelos Marinakis amid turmoil for his relegation-threatened club in England. Nottingham Forest has challenged the integrity of the video review official in a Premier League loss at Everton.

