Olympiakos lashes at point deduction for violence, vows to win appeal to overturn

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Olympiakos has vowed to “exhaust all legal means” in an appeal against a punishment for fan violence that cost the team its lead in the Greek league. The Oct. 22 match between Olympiakos and historic rival Panathinaikos was stopped in the 50th minute with the score at 1-1. Panathinaikos defender Juan Carlos Perez Lopez was injured by an exploding firecracker while warming up on the sidelines at Olympiakos’ Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus. A sporting tribunal awarded the match 3-0 to Panathinaikos, deducted a point from Olympiakos’ league total and ordered the club to play two home games without fans.

