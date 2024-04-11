Olympiakos beats Fenerbahce 3-2 in Europa Conference League quarters, Plzeň holds Fiorentina 0-0

Olympiakos beat Fenerbahce 3-2 in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarterfinals. Viktoria Plzeň held last year’s runner-up Fiorentina to a 0-0 draw. PAOK was playing at Club Brugge later Thursday. Aston Villa was hosting Lille in the other quarterfinal. Europa League first-leg quarterfinals were later Thursday. Liverpool hosts Atalanta, while unbeaten Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen hosts West Ham. Also, Roma plays at AC Milan, and Benfica hosts Marseille.

