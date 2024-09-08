Olson throws a pair of touchdown passes in Central Connecticut’s 33-3 win over Fordham

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Brady Olson threw a pair of touchdown passes and Central Connecticut cruised to a 33-3 victory over Fordham on Saturday night. Central Connecticut scored 19 second-quarter points with the help of a couple Fordham miscues. Blue Devil Vince Thomas recovered a high snap for a touchdown after punter Will Haslett whiffed trying to kick the ball out of the end zone in attempt to give up only a safety. Later, quarterback CJ Montes couldn’t handle a snap out of the shotgun that went out of the end zone.

