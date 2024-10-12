Olson throws 3 touchdown passes in 38-20 Central Connecticut win over Mercyhurst

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Brady Olson threw three touchdown passes, Elijah Howard ran for 169 yards and Central Connecticut rode a big lead to beat Mercyhurst 38-20 on Saturday. Mercyhurst scored first but the Blue Devils took the lead for good on Olson’s first of two touchdown passes to Paul Marsh Jr. to go up 14-7, with the score coming three plays after a sack and fumble. Olsen TD passes of 16 yards to Joe Crifasi and 39 to Marsh extended the lead to 31-7 before the Lakers rallied to cut into the lead with Brian Trobel finishing off two long drives with TD runs.

