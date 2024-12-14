Olson scores 22 points, No. 20 Michigan takes control early, beats Detroit Mercy 100-54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson scored 15 of her 22 points in the first half when No. 20 Michigan took control en route to a 100-54 win over Detroit Mercy. The Wolverines were 12 of 12 from the foul line in the first quarter, opening a 27-9 lead and Olson scored 11 points in the second when they stretched the lead to 59-27 at halftime. Aaliyah McQueen scored 15 points to lead the Titans. The Wolverines forced 23 turnovers, cashing in for 37 points, and had a 45-34 rebounding advantage. Detroit Mercy was 5 of 21 from 3-point range and shot 31%. The Wolverines had an 11-0 run in the third quarter and Quarles Daniels converted a three-point play in the closing seconds for an 82-38 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.