Olson scores 18, Hobbs 16 and No. 23 Michigan women edge Northwestern 60-54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson scored 18 points, Jordan Hobbs added 16 and No. 23 Michigan used a strong fourth quarter to turn back Northwestern 60-54 in a Big Ten opener. Olson scored the first eight points and Syla Swords added a layup in a 10-0 run that rallied Michigan from a four-point deficit to a 50-44 lead with 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats then strung together three 3-pointers and led 53-52 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining before Hobbs hit a layup and a jumper for a 56-53 Michigan lead. Hobbs added a layup near the 2-minute mark for a 58-54 lead. After the teams traded misses, Michigan’s Mila Holloway, who finished with 10 points, hit a turnaround jumper with 26 seconds left for the final margin.

