Olson, Riley start 5-HR night, Braves rout Royals 10-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matt Olson and Austin Riley hit consecutive home runs in a four-run first inning and the Atlanta Braves went deep five times in a 10-3 rout of the Kansas City Royals. Sam Hilliard, Sean Murphy and Ronald Acuna Jr. also homered for the Braves, with Hilliard hitting a 448-foot drive beyond the bullpen in right in the second inning. Murphy had three RBIs. Brady Singer allowed four of the homers and gave up eight runs and 10 hits in five innings as his ERA rose to 7.88.Braves manager Brian Snitker was ejected in the second inning for arguin

