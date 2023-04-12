Olson, Albies homer as Tonkin, Braves hold off Reds 7-6

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies homered and the Atlanta Braves overcame a rocky season debut by Kyle Wright to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-6. Michael Tonkin earned his first win since 2016 by pitching three scoreless innings, allowing only one hit with three strikeouts in relief of Wright. The 33-year-old Tonkin pitched for Minnesota from 2013-17 before finally earning his way back to the majors this year. The Braves led 7-4 before Jose Barrero’s two-run homer off Joe Jiménez in the eighth trimmed the lead to one run. Wright allowed four runs and walked four batters in three innings.

