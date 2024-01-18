Olsen scores 37, Dalce has key blocks, Villanova scores last 10 to top No. 22 Marquette women 66-63

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lucy Olsen scored 37 points, including the last eight of the game and Villanova defeated No. 22 Marquette 66-63 on Wednesday night.

Christina Dalce added 10 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks, four in the final minute and two on 3-point attempts inside the final five seconds.

Marquette scored the first seven points of the game and Liza Karlen made a pair of free throws with 3:54 to play to give the Golden Eagles a 63-56 lead, only the second time the lead reached seven.

Dalce answered with a quick layup and then Marquette proceeded to miss its final 10 shots. Olsen made two free throws to put Villanova within 63-62 with just under a minute left and her layup with 29.7 seconds to go gave the Wildcats their first lead. Her free throws with about 12 seconds to play forced Marquette to go for a 3-pointer.

The Golden Eagles were 7 of 17 behind the arc but missed their last six, five in the fourth quarter. Dalce blocked Karlen and Mackenzie Hare on the final possession before Karlen missed a desperation attempt at the end.

Bella Runyan had three 3-pointers and 11 points for Villanova (12-5, 5-1 Big East Conference), which has won six straight. Olsen was 12-of-19 shooting and 11 of 13 from the foul line. She also had five assists to go with her sixth 30-point game of the season.

Hare had five 3s and 21 points for the Golden Eagles (15-3, 4-3), who have lost five-straight in the series. Karlen had 16 points and seven rebounds and Jordan King scored 13.

Marquette shot 54% (15 of 28) with five 3-pointers in the first half but only led 35-34. Olsen kept Villanova, which shot 42%, in the game with 14 points. Hare had 11 points and Karlen 10 for the Golden Eagles.

Olsen then poured in 13 points in the third quarter, but Hare had 10 and Marquette took a 55-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

No. 21 Creighton is at Villanova on Sunday. Marquette is home against No. 9 UConn on Tuesday.

